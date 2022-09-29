Using Fake Details For WhatsApp, OTT Accounts? You May Now Land In Jail | Details

According to the draft prepared by the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, submitting fake documents to avail of a mobile SIM card or create an account on OTT platforms, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others may land you in jail or you may get fined for up to Rs 50,000, ET reported.

According to the report, this provision is there in the draft as the government wants to tackle the online identity problem.

“This will help prevent cyber fraud committed using telecommunications services. As a result, identity provisions were included in the bill where relevant,” the Ministry of Communications said in the bill.

The report also highlighted and mentioned that Section 4, sub-section 7 clearly states that telecom users are needed to declare their real identity or else it will be a cognisable offence and police can clearly arrest the violator without a warrant.

The Department of Telecommunications has introduced the Telecommunications India Bill, 2022, which aims to replace the existing regulatory framework governing this sector in India.

The bill would accumulate the three laws currently governing the telecommunications industry - the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, the Wireless Telegraph Act of 1933, and the Telegraphic Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act 1950.