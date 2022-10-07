'Use Any Messaging Application, But Stay Away From WhatsApp', Says Founder Of Telegram

Parel Durov, founder of the Telegram Messenger application recently created a headline after making a statement in Telegram’s post “ Whatsapp is not secure and is used as a surveillance tool’. He also said that WhatsApp has poor encryption and hackers can have full access to the data that is present on your phone.

Durov is referring to the security issue that WhatsApp disclosed last week. According to him, a hacker can control your device by simply sending you a spiteful video or by starting a video call.

WhatsApp has released a fix for the vulnerability, but Durov said it's unlikely to help. He shares evidence that WhatsApp fixed similar issues in 2017, 2018, 2019, and another in 2020.

Adding on to that, he stressed on the point that these recurring issues mean that WhatsApp is not safe to use and these flaws will always attract hackers as it is easy for them to get into the device of users. He also mentioned that due to these reasons he had deleted all the messaging platforms years ago.

Clarifying the questions that may put up on creating controversy, he said Telegram has already over 700 million active users and he is not asking people to switch to Telegram. “WhatsApp has now been a surveillance tool for 13 years, so use any messaging platform but stay away from WhatsApp,” he concluded.

It's not the first time Durov has made such a claim, and it doesn't help that WhatsApp continues to experience major problems on a regular basis.

With over 2 billion users across the world, the Meta-owned platform has to realise that any loophole may lead to the risk of the data of millions of users. But to be fair, WhatsApp is miles ahead of these two messaging apps that are accessible and easy to use for all users.