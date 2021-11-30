New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: A day after, Parag Agrawal, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, become Chief Technology Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a shout out to Indian talent in America on the microblogging site.

Musk took to Twitter on Monday to praise Indian talent and said it greatly benefits the United States. "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" Musk tweeted. His statement was in response to a tweet by Patrick Collison, the CEO of the world's third-largest unicorn startup Stripe.

"Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, Parag Agrawal)," Collison had written in the tweet.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

For those who may not know Parag Agrawal will take over from Jack Dorsey as the CEO in 2022. Dorsey announced his resignation in a surprise tweet on Monday (November 30) evening. With this, Agarwal joined the league of India-born CEOs of Silicon Valley companies including Arvind Krishna of IBM, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and became the Chief Technical Officer in 2017. In his message to the staff, Dorsey said that Agrawal has been behind every critical decision and has helped turn the company around.

"He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Dorsey said about Agrawal.

"Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," Agrawal tweeted in response to Dorsey.

Meanwhile, Google and Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai also congratulated Parag Agarwal and Bret Taylor for taking up new roles as Twitter CEO and Board Chair respectively.

"Wishing you the very best ahead Jack, and congrats Parag and Bret- excited for Twitter’s future!" Pichai tweeted.

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to express his happiness.

"This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO virus….. No vaccine against it," Mahindra tweeted.

