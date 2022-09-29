UPSC Launches Official Android Application: All You Need To Know

The Union Public Service Commission, also known as UPSC, has launched its application on Google Play Store for all its candidates. The main idea is to let all the candidates access all the examination and recruitment-related information through the application. However, only the android version of the application is available yet.

Another thing to note is, this application would not allow any candidate to fill the application forms using their phones. For filling out the application forms, they would have to follow the old-school format.

Meanwhile, UPSC has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for qualified candidates who passed the written test for the position of Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces. They can submit the DAF on the app on October 9 till 6 pm. You can download the UPSC application on Google Play Store.

Here’s how you can download the application from Google Play Store on your respective smartphones: