New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is updating its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform in a bid to create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions. Taking to Twitter, the NCPI said that the platform may not work optimally between 1 am to 3 am for the next fews days while the updation lasts.

"To create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions, the UPI platform will be under an upgradation process for next few days from 1 am-3 am. Users may face inconvenience, so we urge you all to plan your payments," the NCPI tweeted.

To create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions, the UPI platform will be under an upgradation process for next few days from 1AM - 3AM.

Users may face inconvenience, so we urge you all to plan your payments. pic.twitter.com/oZ5A8AWqAB — India Be Safe. India Pay Digital. (@NPCI_NPCI) January 21, 2021

The NPCI did not state how long would the upgradation process lasts. Users have been advised to refrain from making payments between the said hours.

UPI facilitates real-time inter-bank transactions round the clock all 365 days. It powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application, thus eliminating the need to switch between the apps. The preference for the online transactions has increased significantly over the past few years, especially after the pandemic. According to a report, digital payments in India had crossed the 200 crore-mark in month of October last year.

The possibility of a failed transaction is still a big worry among Indian customers. According to a report by NPCI, Canara Bank has a fail transaction rate of 9.8 per cent, Bank of India has 4.2 per cent fail transaction rate and State Bank of India (SBI) has a 3.7 per cent fail transaction rate.

