New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The UPI (Unified Payment Interface), is reported to be unavailable since Sunday late afternoon. Users from all over India reported UPI outage, following which transactions from digital wallets such as Google Pay and Paytm couldn’t be performed.

The food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy also showed high incidences of payment gateway errors on Friday late afternoon, prompting users to perform transactions by credit/debit card.

Intermittent technical glitch: National Payments Corporation of India

Late on Sunday evening, National Payments Corporation of India, the umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India, said that this was an 'intermittent technical glitch' and that UPI is now functional after initial glitch.

Several users took to Twitter, many with signatured microblogged humour, on Sunday afteroon to report that the UPI server is down and subsequent failure to perform digital transactions.


The UPI interfaces are now functioning normally after initial outage on Sunday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma