New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The UPI (Unified Payment Interface), is reported to be unavailable since Sunday late afternoon. Users from all over India reported UPI outage, following which transactions from digital wallets such as Google Pay and Paytm couldn’t be performed.

The food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy also showed high incidences of payment gateway errors on Friday late afternoon, prompting users to perform transactions by credit/debit card.

Intermittent technical glitch: National Payments Corporation of India

Late on Sunday evening, National Payments Corporation of India, the umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India, said that this was an 'intermittent technical glitch' and that UPI is now functional after initial glitch.

Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) January 9, 2022

Several users took to Twitter, many with signatured microblogged humour, on Sunday afteroon to report that the UPI server is down and subsequent failure to perform digital transactions.

#UPI is down for last 2 hours. Payments are getting declined on all banks! 🥺 — Zehra calligraphy (@zehraavadh) January 9, 2022

Every UPI app is down 🥲 - Google Pay, Phonepe, Paytm and more #UPI — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) January 9, 2022

UPI SERVERS DOWN 😑 pic.twitter.com/Qh6rFAYgCL — Babu Nuvu Btech Ah (@BabuNuvuBtechAh) January 9, 2022





Hi @swiggy_in & @SwiggyCares May I please know on why the app is not letting us to pay via UPI wallets. The orders are usually started to process after the payments are done correct? I feel that the users should be allowed to pay first via their preferred payment mode first. pic.twitter.com/cgL7taNinc

The UPI interfaces are now functioning normally after initial outage on Sunday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma