UPI Payments Set Another Record, Cross Rs 11-Lakh Crore Mark In Sept: NPCI Report

Unified Payments Interface has achieved yet another milestone as it crossed ₹ 11 lakh crore last month. According to the National Payment Corporation Of India, 678 crore transactions happened (in volume) in September.

Last month transactions worth ₹ 10.72 lakh crore took place all over India. Earlier payments using UPI have crossed ₹ 10 lakh crore in May 2022.

UPI, which was launched in the year 2016, is an instant real-time transaction system that allows users to do inter-bank peer-to-peer transactions. There are no charges applicable for a UPI transaction. It has played a key role to take India ‘near’ to a cashless economy.

According to NPCI data, the transaction volume of digital UPI payments in June 2022 decreased slightly from Rs 10,415.06 crore in May to Rs 10,143.84 crore. In July it rose to Rs 10,62,747.

Payments via UPI are expected to set another record in both transaction and value during the festive months of October and November.

However, you can use UPI with any third-party app without facing any sort of inconvenience. The main functionality of UPI is that money can be moved between numerous accounts using UPI without the need for unique profiles for each transaction, says Spice Money CEO Sanjeev Kumar.