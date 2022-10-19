UPI, Aadhar, and ONDC Can Help India Become USD 1 Trillion Digital Economy: Karnataka IT Minister

During a roadshow held in New Delhi as a part of the upcoming 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka's minister for IT, Electronics, and Skills Development, said UPI, Aadhar, and ONDC is definitely going to take India’s digital economy to new heights.



“India can achieve the $1 trillion digital economy mark with the help of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhar, and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC),” he said.



Recently the UPI has crossed the 11 Lakh Crore mark after 678 crore transactions happened in September. According to a report, it is expected to reach a new high this festive season. On the other hand, the ONDC platform is directly helping small and medium businesses to establish their offline businesses as e-commerce businesses. However, it was launched in Bangalore in a phased manner and till now it has reached 16 pin codes.



The roadshow also focused on how innovation, technology, and new platforms have helped the Indian economy grow in the past 25 years. Along with it he also addressed that Web 3.0, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT are the next big things that are going to change the fast-paced environment more effectively.



Talking about the upcoming Bangalore Tech Summit 2022, Narayan said “We are proud to host the silver jubilee edition of Tech Summit. It is the longest-running event ever since it was inaugurated by Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 and has become the global tech event from India attracting the largest gathering of Industry, R & D, and Startups. We are inviting all the States of India and Innovation clusters to participate in this event and benefit from it.“ He also added, “A strong focus on Education & Skilling and nurturing the R & D ecosystem will be the key to the success of Karnataka and India’s leadership in the coming decade. He also highlighted that Karnataka is focusing on emerging innovation clusters like Hubballi-Dharwad-Belgaum, Mangaluru, and Mysore.”