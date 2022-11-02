Upcoming iPhone SE 4 To Feature OLED Display? Here's What We Know

It seems like a busy last quarter for the tech giant. After the launch of all flagship iPhone 14 series, and iPad series, and rolling out different iOS updates, iPad OS, and Ventura, few leaks are coming out suggesting Apple could soon roll out its budget-friendly iPhone SE 4. However, it is also expected that Apple may launch MacBook Pro with M2 chips in the early next year.

Just like the pattern follows, the fans already know that the all-new SE 4 will be based on the design of Apple’s iPhone XR. Along with it, there are many reports which claim that the iPhone SE 4 would be focused on OLED screens. We have tried to accumulate the details from the reports, however, there is no official confirmation yet.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Rumoured):

According to a few reports, the SE 4 is expected to feature a screen size in between 5.7 and to 6.1-inches. However, there are claims that Apple may provide an OLED screen to the SE series this time. Notably, its predecessors have featured LCD panels. Some sources also tipped that the iPhone might come with a notched display (the first time in the SE series). Additionally, the phone could also feature the company's first side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Touch ID.

Talking about the optics, there have been no reports on specifications, but the iPhone SE 4 is expected to receive an upgrade in this area as well. In terms of hardware, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by either the A15 Bionic chip or the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone SE 4 Price and Availability:

While there has been no official statement about the unveil date or the launch date, we expect that the phone might launch in the early months of next year. Also, fans are on the lookout for the upgraded MacBook Pros which are also expected to launch next year.