Upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Series May See THESE Five Changes

The iPhones are among the most famous and most sold smartphones in the world. It has revolutionised the way users communicate, access information, and entertain themselves. The iPhone has been a revolutionary creation and its series has become better with each new edition.

The iPhone 14 series has been released recently and it has received a positive response from the public due to its upgraded features. It has seen an enormous response from the audience with its upgraded cameras, processor, battery backup, and storage capacity. Apart from this, the iPhone 14 series includes the Dynamic Island feature, crash detection, satellite connectivity, introduction to e-SIMs, and what not. The upcoming iPhone 15 is likely to be released next fall and here are 5 things that we are expecting from it.

1. Dynamic Island As Standard:

According to the reports, with the introduction of this feature in iPhone 14 Pro models, the tech giant Apple is expected to provide this feature as standard in all the trims. Notably, Dynamic Island turns it into a sort of front-and-center information hub by combining it into a single pill-shaped area that alters in size and shape to accommodate different kinds of alerts, notifications, and interactions.

2. Type-C:

With many countries now focusing on a standard port, Apple may introduce its latest iPhone 15 series with a standard Type-C port. This came after the EU made it mandatory for all gadget manufacturers to provide a standard port in order to reduce the e-waste.

3. More RAM:

Apple has been providing its iPhone with limited RAM. According to a report by the Economic times, Apple may offer much higher RAM for making the day-to-day task faster, more efficient, and more precise. The report claims that Apple iPhone 15 series would feature 8 GB RAM and A17 Bionic chipset as standard.

4. No Physical Buttons:

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series may have touch buttons in place of the physical volume buttons and the screen lock button, according to some reports. Additionally, it is anticipated that the iPhone 15 series will support face unlocking with an under-display face ID.

5. No-SIM Tray:

In nations like the US, Apple has already switched to e-SIM, and it is anticipated that Apple will soon unveil its next-generation flagship with e-SIM as standard. It may present a challenge for some nations, such as India, but it would be interesting to see if the tech giant could implement it.