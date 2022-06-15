New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks. The decision was taken following a cabinet meet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the government said it will also hold the 5G spectrum auction in July this year, where a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of the spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction.

"Through such path breaking policy initiatives, the government has been able to promote access to mobile banking, online education," the statement read.

The government further talked about the importance of digital connectivity. "Digital connectivity has been an important part of policy initiatives of the government through its flagship programs such as Digital India, Start-up India, Make in India and others."

"Broadband, especially the mobile broadband, has become integral part of the daily lives of the citizens. This received a big boost through the rapid expansion of 4G services across the country since 2015. Eighty crore subscribers have access to broadband today compared to ten crore subscribers in 2014," the statement further added.

According to the reports, the auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. It is also expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by telecom service providers to roll out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services.

Earlier in May this year, PM Modi had said that India is planning to launch 6G services by the end of decade.

"The telecom sector is one of the great examples of how self-reliance and healthy competition could create a multiplier effect on society and the economy. Coming out of the despair, frustration, corruption, and policy paralysis of the 2G era, the country has moved rapidly from 3G to 4G and now 5G, and 6G," he had said.

