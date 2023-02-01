Budget 2023: Mobile Phones Likely To Get Cheaper As Govt Slashes Import Duties On Spare Parts

Budget 2023: Specific parts of mobile phones now become cheaper, the electric kitchen chimney becomes costlier. (Image-Unsplash)

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech has announced that the government is reducing the customs duties on the import of some specific spare parts that are needed for mobile phone manufacturing. With this, the government aims to boost smartphone manufacturing in the country.

FM Sitharaman stated, "I propose to provide relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs like a camera lens and continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year to further deepen domestic value addition in the manufacture of mobile phones.

According to a report, the mobile phone industry saw a sharp spike of 31 crore units last fiscal compared to the 5.8 crore units in 2014-15. However, with this, she also announced the concessional duty on the lithium-ion batteries has been extended by a year.

Additionally, the Finance Minister also highlighted that the customs duties on several parts of open cells of TV panels will also be reduced to 2.5 percent. On the other hand, the kitchen electric chimneys will now face a double import duty of 15 percent, revised from 7.5 percent.

"The basic customs duty on electric kitchen chimneys is being increased from 7.5 to 15 percent, and that on heat coils for these is proposed to be reduced from 20 to 15 percent," the minister said in her speech.

"This will correct an inversion of the duty structure and encourage the manufacturing of electric kitchen chimneys," she added.