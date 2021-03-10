According to TRAI, telecom operators are being asked to inform their 'principal entities' to take immediate necessary action in this regard and facilitate their registration, including SMS template, in a time-bound manner.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the new blockchain technology a day after users faced problems in receiving SMS and OTPs for banking, payment and other transactions. The inconvenience due to this has caused a stir on the internet and highlighted the difficulty one can have during the digital payment downtime.

“It has been observed that some of the principal entities have not fulfilled the requirements as envisaged in Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR, 2018),” Trai said in a statement.

"In order to protect the interest of consumers, it has been decided that scrubbing of SMS by telecom service providers shall be suspended temporarily for seven days...," it added.

The norms that pertain to content template checks and balances for text messages came into effect on Monday. Its temporary suspension now would give commercial entities, sending out messages and OTPs to customers, a reprieve and more time to comply with the stipulated requirements.

According to TRAI, telecom operators are being asked to inform their 'principal entities' to take immediate necessary action in this regard and facilitate their registration, including SMS template, in a time-bound manner.

The temporary suspension comes after transactions, including banking, credit card payment and certain other services that involve SMSs and OTP generation, faced a major outage on Monday, and some estimates pegged the delivery failure and delays of such SMSes at 40 per cent.

The latest norms, based on blockchain technology, aim to curb unsolicited and fraudulent messages. The norms require bonafide enities sending out commercial text messages to register message header and templates with telecom operators. The SMS and OTPs, when sent by user entities (banks, payment companies) are checked against the templates pre-registered by them on the blockchain platform.

On Monday, banking and telecom companies traded charges over the SMS, OTP disruptions. While banks and payment enities flagged faulty implementation of procedures by telcos, telecom operators squarely blamed the entities for not complying with regulatory requirements and not doing the needful despite repeated reminders.

Pesky calls/messages or Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) has posed major inconvenience to the public and also impinges on the privacy of individuals, the regulator noted. To curb this, TRAI had issued rules that put in place a framework for controlling such unsolicited communications and spam messages.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan