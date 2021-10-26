New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to embed the culture of innovation in youth, UIDAI will conduct 'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021'. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be hosting a Hackathon titled "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" targeting the young innovators - who are still at various Engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday, the Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight and would continue till October 31," the statement said.

As per a release of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, UIDAI has initiated ''Aadhaar Hackathon-2021'' to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrolment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations.

So far, UIDAI has received more than 2700+ registrations from engineering students in the last few days. Participation includes students from all categories of engineering institutes, that is, IITs, NITs and NIRF and many top-ranked colleges from all corners of the country - from eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographic information. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. All the young minds are encouraged to form teams and participate in this first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI said that "As Aadhaar is already empowering residents, I wish all the best to these participants and hope that our young innovators, the building pillars of ''New India'' will come up and surprise us with some outstanding approaches/solutions to strengthen the current ''Aadhaar infrastructure'' which is ultimately beneficial for the residents in deriving maximum value from ''Aadhaar'' related services."

