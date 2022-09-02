Twitter’s Much-Awaited 'Edit Button' To Work Only For Paid Users; Here’s How To Use

Famous microblogging site Twitter has announced one of the much-requested features 'Edit Button'. However, only paid Twitter users will be able to take the advantage of the new feature. This is a feature that the users have been asking for a long while. With this feature, users will be able to edit the tweets that they have already published.

A picture of an 'Edit Button' was shared by Twitter Blue, which is a paid subscription service from Twitter. Sharing the picture on the official account, they wrote, "well well well, look what we've been testing."

Twitter, on the other hand, also confirmed the arrival of the feature through its official account. The microblogging site wrote, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button, this is happening and you'll be okay."

How does the feature works?

The feature will allow users to edit their tweet even if it has been posted. Users will get a total of 30 minutes to edit their tweets which are long and has some mistakes. Half n hour is enough time for users to amend changes in the tweet that could be igniting reactions or blow up and go viral for the wrong reasons.

The edit feature was discovered by several people earlier and was in the process of being developed. However, at that point of time, it remained unclear to all Twitter users how the feature would appear. Speculations were also raised on how the edited tweet's original text could be read.

According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, with the help of this feature, users will be able to create a new tweet with different content. But to make sure Twitter users know the tweet has been changed from the original, a label (alongside an icon of a small pen or pencil) will appear at the bottom of the tweet. The label's text will simply say 'Edited.' And if users click on the word 'Edited,' they'll be taken to the tweet's edit history, as reported by TechCrunch.

Back in the year 2020, in a report published in The Verge stated Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter would 'probably never' introduce the feature of 'edit button'.

(With Agency inputs)