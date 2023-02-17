Twitter Will Now Show Marijuana Ads As Elon Musk Allows Cannabis-Related Advertisements On Platform

TWITTER, a popular microblogging platform that has been in the headlines for its new features, and controversies, and its new boss Elon Musk has now become the first active social media platform to allow Cannabis (also known as marijuana) companies to advertise or market their brands and products in the United States.

The micro-blogging platform will allow the vendors only if they have a proper licence to advertise on Twitter, pass the approval process, target the areas as per the policy, and most importantly the users above 21 years of age.

“As the cannabis market has grown, so has the Twitter conversation. In the United States, one of the most significant cannabis marketplaces, it is larger than the discourse about pets, cooking, and golf, as well as food and beverage categories such as fast food, coffee, and liquor,” the company further added in a blog post.

Interestingly, the company has earlier allowed users to advertise hemp-derived CBD topical products. However, other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok follow a "no cannabis advertising policy" and it is illegal to advertise any kind of intoxicating substances.

On the other hand, big cannabis companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp have already started campaigns on the platform targeting multiple states and advertising their products online.

According to Kate Lynch of Curaleaf, the largest cannabis business operating in the US, "This shift speaks to the rising acceptance of cannabis as a mainstream wellness category, and we are confident it will serve as a catalyst for other social media platforms to follow suit."

Meanwhile, Twitter has launched its premium ‘Blue subscription’ in India with a price of Rs 900 per month for both iOS and Android users, while the website users will only have to pay Rs 560 per month in order to get their hands on the subscription.