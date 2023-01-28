Twitter Will Allow Users To Appeal Account Suspensions From February 1

TWITTER users will soon be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement. The micro-blogging site on Friday said that these appeals can be filed by users starting February 1.

Under the new criteria, which follow billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies.

Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.

Twitter said that going forward, it will take less severe action, in comparison to account suspension, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or asking users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account.

Earlier, Twitter Chief Musk said that he would “introduce a council” that will take decisions on whether people who have been banned on the social media platform would be allowed back.

Also, recently Musk made headlines for changing his name to “Mr Tweet” - a nickname he chose after the lawyer representing investors who are suing Musk over Tesla’s share price accidentally referred to him as "Mr Tweet" at the courtroom on Monday, according to a San Francisco-based tech journalist Patrick McGee. However, the name seems to stay as the microblogging site is not allowing Musk to revert to his real name.

Last year in December, Musk came under fire for suspending accounts of several journalists over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane. He later reinstated the accounts.