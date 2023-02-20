OPEN IN APP

Twitter Users Can Soon Earn Money From Their Tweets: Elon Musk

Twitter could soon allow users to earn money with the content they post on the feed, says Elon Musk in a response to a user.

By Ashish Singh
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 06:01 PM (IST)
TWITTER, a microblogging website that has been in the headlines ever since it announced the Blue Subscription globally, is reportedly planning to let the creators earn money from the content they post on their feeds.

This came after Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, claimed on Monday that the microblogging service is "spinning up subscriptions" to allow users to "charge" their followers for particular content. When one user used the new Blue function, which lets users create tweets with up to 4,000 characters, to submit a lengthy message.

Musk responded to a user and said, "Excellent use of a long tweet! The next upgrade will allow you to post considerably lengthier tweets with basic formatting, allowing you to post any content on Twitter." "We're also working on subscriptions, so you can charge people for material and have them pay with a single click." Several users responded to Musk's article with their comments.

While one user asked, "Charging to read a tweet? Or paywall?", another commented, "Great idea. Now an author can publish his entire book on Twitter perhaps one chapter at a time. Leave the first few tweets as free and the rest paid," which hints that the upcoming feature will be a great opportunity for users to earn money from their followers on the microblogging platform.

Interestingly, users who live in the United States have the access to tweet up to 4,000 characters after they are opt-in for a subscription.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the Twitter Blue membership in India, stating that a web user will have to pay Rs 650 per month, while iOS and Android users will be required to pay Rs 900 per month. Twitter will allow numerous features like half the advertisements, priority in searches, mentions, and replies, and subscribers will have access to new features before other users.

(With Agency Inputs)

