Twitter To Soon Introduce Encrypted DMs, Voice Calling And Video Calling: Reports

Elon Musk, the current chief CEO of Twitter, wants to develop new features similar to those that WhatsApp offers to its active users. Since its inception in 2006, Twitter has evolved into a platform for people to express their ideas, opinions, and even news. Many powerful people have used it to express their opinions, including politicians, celebrities, and even media organisations. Elon Musk has reportedly revealed that he is working with Signal and that he wants the platform to offer voice calling, video calling, and end-to-end encrypted direct messages on the platform.

According to a report by The Verge, during a meeting at Twitter's San Francisco office, Elon Musk concluded that he wants the platform to have voice-calling, DMs, and video calling. The Verge cited Musk as saying, "We want to enable users to be able to communicate without worrying about their privacy, [or] without worrying about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their Direct Messages to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs. It has happened a few times before and is not going to be cool, he continued.

Encrypting the messages will let the platform get enhanced safety and privacy for its users. Recently, Meta announced that Instagram and Facebook would be soon getting end-to-end encrypted chats after WhatsApp. According to The Verge report, Musk added that he has already spoken with Moxie Marlinspike, the person behind Signal, who is now "potentially willing to help out" with encrypting Twitter DMs. Ironically, Musk said, Moxie Marlinspike, a former employee of Twitter who wanted to send encrypted direct messages for a while, was rejected and later went on to found Signal.

The reports also suggest that Elon Musk wants Twitter users to make use of voice calling and video calling without sharing their contact numbers. "Twitter can enable secure calling so you don't have to give someone your phone number," he explained in the meeting.