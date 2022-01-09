Twitter is giving the option to Quote Tweet with a reaction video (or photo) with Tweet Take feature | Twitter/@TwitterSupport

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Two weeks after Tiktok reportedly became world’s most popular web platform of 2021, Twitter has followed the suit of giving its users Tiktok like content by letting people to post video reactions to tweets other than quote-tweeting like usual. The Tiktok-like quick video posting feature is also available on Meta-owned Instagram that became a defining feature of social media application during the course of pandemic.

Twitter has been actively experimenting with new features on its platform. Earlier, the company had bundled down the fleets, the feature on Twitter comprising of disappearing tweets much like Instagram or Facebook stories.

We want to give you more creative ways to join the conversation and express yourself on Twitter. Starting today, we’re rolling out a test on iOS that gives you the option to Quote Tweet with a reaction video (or photo) with your very own Tweet Take.



Currently limited to the iOS users, the feature is likely to be rolled out widely in the near future. On iOS, the Twitter is letting users opt to “Quote tweet with reaction” from the retweet menu itself.

Twitter has named this feature “Tweet Takes” that also features the tweet to which a user is reacting.

The iOS users can use the Tweet Takes feature of Twitter using the following steps:



• Open the Twitter app, select any tweet and tap the Retweet button.

• After clicking on Retweet icon, you will see a new option to “Quote Tweet with reaction.”

• Tap “Quote Tweet with reaction” icon and record a video or capture a photo of yourself or anything else you want to.

• The video and photo will also have the tweet embedded inside which you can drag or resize.

• You can also use one from your phone’s camera roll.

• The quoted tweets with video or photo will appear in the timeline.

You can see other people’s Tweet Takes by tapping on the search icon. Just like Instagram’s Reels feature, you can keep on watching other’s Tweet Takes by sliding the screen up.

