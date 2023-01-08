Twitter To Roll Out New Changes In February, Announces Elon Musk; Details Inside

Twitter to introduce new changes in February (Image Credits: ANI picture used for representation)

TWITTER is all set to introduce new changes including a long-text feature, starting in early February, announced the platform's new owner Elon Musk on Sunday.

Musk, in the early hours of Sunday, took to Twitter and informed about several changes that will be rolled out soon.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb," he tweeted.

Earlier in November, Musk announced that the microblogging website will soon enable its users to post long-form text in their tweets, which now have a limit of 280 characters only.

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," he had said back then.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc on Friday made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and

in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, reported Bloomberg news on Saturday.

At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices, the report said,

citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, confirmed to Reuters that Twitter made some cuts in the trust and safety team on Friday night but did not give details.

"We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily," she said via email.

Some of the cuts, she added, were in areas that lacked sufficient volume going forward or where it made sense to consolidate.

Earlier in November, the company laid off nearly 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

(With inputs from Reuters)