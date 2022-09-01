Twitter To Roll Out 'Edit' Feature Soon; What Will Change For Users?

Microblogging site Twitter is adding the much-awaited 'edit' button, a feature that will be rolled out to paid subscribers in the coming weeks, the social media company said Thursday. This particular feature update is the biggest update by the microblogging site since its inception.

Twitter tweeted, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay" and confirmed that the test run for rolling out of the edit feature is already underway.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.

Soon, those demands will be met. Users will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication, Twitter said in a blog post.

How Will The Edit Feature Work For Users?

Reportedly, the edit button will allow users to make changes to existing tweets for up to 30 minutes after publishing.

Edited tweets will have an icon and time stamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post.

Subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company's paid subscription product, currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and"undo" it before the post is published.

What Edit-Feature Means For Twitter?

The 'Much-Awaited Edit' Feature will finally end the years-long request of users and will also be helpful for certain individuals to avoid any controversial tweets. However, with the rolling out of the edit feature, the chances of promoting misinformation would increase on the platform.

Earlier, in a Wired interview, then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said the company would "probably never" add the "edit tweet" feature as it could aid in the spread of misinformation. Meanwhile, some can also use the "edit tweet" button to change statements after others have retweeted or endorsed them.