Twitter To Reverse Ban, Will Expand Political Ads Permitted On Platform

Twitter on Wednesday said that it will expand the types of political ads allowed on the social media platform, an apparent reversal of its 2019 global ban on political ads, as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to grow revenue. The company tweeted late Tuesday that “we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US."

“We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks," the company said on its Twitter Safety account.

Twitter banned political ads in 2019 after it and other social media companies like Facebook faced widespread criticism for allowing election misinformation to spread across its services. It also restricted ads related to social causes.

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," tweeted Jack Dorsey, Twitter's then-chief executive, in announcing the move.

Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the Tesla CEO laying off thousands of employees, reversing the permanent suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating publicly-listed companies on Twitter.

Last month, Musk defended his deep cost-cutting measures and said Twitter had been facing a "negative cash flow" of USD 3 billion next year.

Meanwhile, Facebook in March 2021 lifted its ban on political and social issue ads that was put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Musk bills himself as a free-speech warrior and bought Twitter because he apparently believed it wasn't living up to its potential as a free-speech platform. But the billionaire Tesla CEO has been forced to make huge cost cuts and scramble to find more sources of revenue to justify the USD44 billion purchase.