Twitter will reopen its public account verification process from January 20, next year, with revamped policies drafted after receiving feedbacks from the users.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Twitter will reopen its public account verification process from January 20, next year, with revamped policies drafted after receiving feedbacks from the users. In a statement, the company said it would also simultaneously begin removing, from January 20, the verification badges from accounts that fail to meet its new requirements.

Under the new policy, the "news" category will now be revised to include "news and journalists", while the "sports" category will be revised to include esports. Furthermore, for a profile to be considered "complete", a user does not necessarily require a profile bio or a header image.

"Many of you suggested we add categories for verification including academics, scientists and religious leaders, and we plan to explore adding dedicated categories for those to the policy some time next year. Until then, any of these individuals may qualify under the 'Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals' category," the company said in a statement.

The company would also start removing verification badges from inactive and incomplete accounts. Under the new policy, a complete account is one that has the following: verified email address or phone number, profile image, and a display name.

Here's how you can apply for verification:

The application process will be available on the account settings page on the Web and in-app in the weeks leading to the beginning of the verification process. The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting materials, the company said.

"We plan to use both automated and human review processes to ensure that we are reviewing applications thoughtfully and in a timely manner. We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process," the statement read.

The company will share more details about the application process soon.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja