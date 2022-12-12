Twitter To Relaunch 'Blue Subscription' With Revised Prices And Improved Features Today; Details

The micro-blogging platform Twitter which was planning to relaunch its Blue Subscription has announced that it would be rolling out the services starting from December 12. This came after the revised prices of the subscription- $8 per month for every android, and web user, while an iOS user will have to pay $11 per month. Adding on to that, Twitter has announced that it has worked on the betterment of its premium features.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter account's tweeted, "We're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday; to access subscriber-only features like the blue checkmark, you can subscribe on the web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month. The blue checkmark, tweet editing, higher-quality video uploads, and reader mode are among the paid features".

Additionally, Twitter has stated that it will change its "official" tag to verify users with a Grey tick, including official government accounts. The businesses, on the other hand, will receive the gold checkmark.

According to reports, the Apple Tax controversy led to a price increase for Apple customers. Elon Musk claimed that Apple charges 30% for all in-store purchases, which he wanted to avoid.

Twitter Blue had previously been halted twice, once due to the US Elections and once because of impersonations that were occurring as a result of the paid official badge. According to reports, numerous businesses and companies have reportedly lost millions of dollars as a result of impersonations, which is why Elon Musk discontinued it. Elon Musk has since tweeted that Twitter will soon have improved software that will allow users to do away with impersonations and other issues.

Musk tweeted that Twitter was working on a software update that would reveal your true account status, letting you know whether you had been shadowbanned, the reason for it, and how to appeal.

"Thanks for your patience as we've worked to make Blue better - we're excited and looking forward to sharing more with you soon!" the company tweeted.