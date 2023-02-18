Twitter To Offer Two-Factor Authentication Via Text Messages Only To Paid Subscribers

AMID the plethora of changes Twitter is witnessing since Tesla owner Elon Musk took over, the microblogging site has revealed another note-worthy modification for its users. According to the fresh update announced by Twitter, the text message-based two-factor authentication will be exclusive to Blue subscribers on the platform.

Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security for Twitter account access. Along with the password, a security key or code is entered to access accounts for fresh log-in. Text message, authentication app and security key are the three options to access this feature. However, the text message option to receive a code for account authentication will be exclusive to Blue subscribers. This will be effective after March 20 this year.

The Non-Twitter Blue Subscribers will have to forgo the extra protection if they wish to log in via SMS alerts. However, two-factor authentication will continue to function via the authenticator app or security key as an alternative for other users. Other subscribers will have a buffer period of 30 days to disable or enrol for other methods to continue access to this service.

Elon Musk has voiced concerns about bots and fake accounts repeatedly and this is the latest effort to stop the abuse of phone-number-based two-factor authentication by bad actors, according to a blog posted by Twitter. The blue tick that resembled a verified account for prominent personalities on the platform is now available to all users who are willing to pay the subscription fees.

Price of Twitter Blue

The price for the premium subscription varies depending on the platforms. For web users, it is priced at Rs. 650 per month or Rs. 6,800 yearly. For iOS and Android, the pricing is Rs. 900 per month.