Twitter To Lose More Users, Revenue To Be Flat For Two Years: Report

TWITTER will see an exodus of users due to changes being made by the new boss and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. The social media platform will also witness flat revenue growth for the next two years, a report by Insider Intelligence, stated on Tuesday.

“Users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content,” said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, Reuters reported.

Since Tesla CEO took control over Twitter, he has been making headlines for his flurry of decisions, be it firing executives, charging USD 8 for getting verified or mass layoffs, however, his decisions did not go well with micro-blogging site users. Musk took over Twitter after closing the USD 44 billion acquisition deal on October 27.

In his latest development, Musk relaunched the Twitter blue tick service on Monday. He made his first attempt just 10 days after when he acquired the social media platform. His decision scared away advertisers and raised concerns about the site's future survival. In fact, many users chose to quit Twitter following his USD 8 charges for blue tick.

In November, an American billionaire had a series of tweets listing various grievances with Apple, including the 30 per cent fee the iPhone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases. He also claimed that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from its app store and that the iPhone maker had halted advertising on the social media platform.

Twitter, which went private in October, will lose more users in the United States than in any of the countries tracked by Insider Intelligence, adding that monthly users will fall to 50.5 million in 2024, the lowest level since 2014.

The market research firm said Twitter’s revenue growth will be flat for the next two years as revenue and staffing losses have made it more difficult for Musk to ship new products to increase usage and engagement on the platform.

According to the market research firm, Twitter's revenue growth will be flat for the next two years because revenue and staffing cutbacks have made it more difficult for Musk to release new products to improve usage and engagement on the network.