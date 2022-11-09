Twitter To Introduce 'Official Badge' For Select Verified Accounts | All You Need To Know

SOON after the world’s richest businessman Elon Musk took over Twitter, there have been a lot of changes have taken place on the platform which includes the official blue badge (used for verifying the profiles of public figures, media institutions, businesses, and more). Elon Musk said the users who opt for Twitter Blue will get this blue verification badge and now the executive of the company has clarified that there will be a different official label for selected verified accounts including major media outlets and governments.

Taking to Twitter, Esther Crawford wrote, “Many people have questioned how you'll be able to tell the difference between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue check marks and accounts that have been verified as official, so when we launch, we'll add the "Official" label to some accounts.”

“The "Official" label will not appear on all previously verified accounts, and it cannot be purchased. Government accounts, commercial businesses, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures are among the accounts that will receive it,” she added.

However, the rollout of the recently announced Twitter Blue subscription has been halted due to the US midterm elections. Twitter Blue would let the user get their hands on a number of features including half ads on the feed, verification badge, preference in search, mention, replies, and much more.

Talking about Twitter Blue, Esther tweeted, “The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types”.

According to reports, with the new chief onboard, it has been speculated that the platform is working on some new features which include posting longer high-quality videos, and longer tweets.

Recently, replying to a Twitter user, Elon Musk confirmed that the Twitter blue subscription would be introduced to the Indian audience within a month.