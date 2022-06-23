Twitter Testing New Feature That Allows Users To Write Longer Posts

Twitter is all set to introduce the new 'Note' feature that will help people in tweeting in more than 280-character limit in a single piece of content. The new feature will allow Twitter users to frame their posts in 2,500 characters. Users would be able to share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform.

Users can also include photos, videos and GIFs in posts that can be written, published and shared on Twitter. The Notecard will show up in the Twitter timeline as a tweet that contains a preview of what's in the longer post. The Notes will include unique URLs that people can navigate to from off the Twitter platform, whether or not they are logged in to Twitter (and even if they do not have a Twitter account).

As of now, Twitter has started a public test of Notes with a small group of writers from the U.S, U.K, Canada and Ghana. The company in a statement talked about the test that is being operated. "We're currently running a closed test with a small group of writers who will help us learn how best to support people who come to write on Twitter," said the company.

The users will enable the new Notecard in their timeline if they follow a writer who posts a Notecard; if someone they follow includes a Note URL in a tweet; or if someone they follow retweets or quote-tweets a Notecard. The feature would also permit users to edit their posts after they have been published. Earlier in 2017 Twitter increased the character limit for posts to 280 from 140 characters.

Meanwhile, Twitter is in the middle of a USD 44 billion buyout by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. Earlier, Elon also mentioned that some users will have to pay to use the social media platform. “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he had said.