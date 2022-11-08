Twitter Saga LIVE Updates: Musk Now Wants Some Sacked Employees To Return After Laying Off Nearly 50% Staff

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has raked up many controversies since he has taken over the social media giant last week for USD 44 Billion. Musk, the world's richest man, started his stint as Twitter owner by firing some top executives of the social media giant including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal. The firings didn't stop there as over 50 per cent of Twitter's total workforce has been fired by Musk. In India, a PTI report has stated over 90 per cent of the employees have been sacked but were given a 3-month severance package. Musk has also announced that users will now have to pay USD 8 to get a blue badge on Twitter, which was earlier given free of charge depending on the reach of the user.