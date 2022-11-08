Twitter Saga LIVE Updates: Musk Now Wants Some Sacked Employees To Return After Laying Off Nearly 50% Staff

-
01:32 PM
Nearly 90 pc of Indian employees sacked, says report
While there are no official numbers yet, Twitter is estimated to have fired more than 160 people out of a team of around 250 people in India, as per slack data observed by a couple of employees, reported by PTI. However, some claimed that they have not received any communication from Twitter about their employment status just yet.
01:30 PM
Twitter delays launch of Blue subscription service after US midterms
Twitter has delayed the rollout of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with a verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, the media reported. The company "made the decision to move the launch of this release to November 9, after the election", according to a report from The New York Times, citing an internal memo.
01:29 PM
Union IT Minister condemns Twitter layoffs in India
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has criticised the decision by Elon Musk-run Twitter to sack its employees in India, saying that they should have been given a "fair time for transition".
Vaishnaw's reaction, first reported by Business Standard, came as Musk fired about half of Twitter's workforce globally, including nearly 150-180 employees in India.
01:28 PM
Elon Musk asking sacked employees to return, says report
Twitter is asking some sacked employees to come back and help the remaining folks put the tumbled house in order, reported Bloomberg News.
According to platform editor Casey Newton, "Multiple sources and Twitter Blind chats now say that the company has begun to reach out to some people it laid off asking them to come back. Whoops," Newton said in a tweet.
A Twitter internal Slack communication message apparently read that, "I wanted to pass along that we have the opportunity to ask folks that were left off if they will come back. I need to put together names and rationales by 4PM PST Sunday."
01:24 PM
People started finding Twitter's alternative since Musk's takeover
People have started searching and downloading alternative apps that could possibly replace Twitter as a platform to share their thoughts and views on topics of their interest. One of the apps emerging as the best alternative is Mastodon, which is a decentralised, open alternative from privacy-obsessed Germany.
Also Read | What Is Mastodon, The App Emerging As Twitter's Alternative; How To Use It?
01:21 PM
Twitter usage at all-time high, says Musk
Twitter has told its advertisers that its daily user growth has reached an all-time high after Elon Musk's takeover. Advertisers have been pulling out of the platform citing internal chaos since Musk's takeover. As per a report by The Verge, Twitter's monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 per cent after Musk's takeover. Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, "crossing the quarter billion mark," the report added.
Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022
01:17 PM
Another celebrity adds to list of those who have left Twitter
Several celebrities including Basketball legend LeBron James have left the social media platform since Elon Musk has taken over. Adding to the list, American TV Host Whoopi Goldberg has announced her ouster from the micro-blogging site.
"I'm getting off today because I just feel like it's so messy, and I'm tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I'm gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I'll come back. But as of tonight, I'm done with Twitter," she said, as quoted by Hollywood Reporter.
LIVE BLOG
Twitter Saga LIVE Updates: Musk Now Wants Some Sacked Employees To Return After Laying Off Nearly 50% Staff
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 08 Nov 2022 01:34 PM IST
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has raked up many controversies since he has taken over the social media giant last week for USD 44 Billion. Musk, the world's richest man, started his stint as Twitter owner by firing some top executives of the social media giant including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal. The firings didn't stop there as over 50 per cent of Twitter's total workforce has been fired by Musk. In India, a PTI report has stated over 90 per cent of the employees have been sacked but were given a 3-month severance package. Musk has also announced that users will now have to pay USD 8 to get a blue badge on Twitter, which was earlier given free of charge depending on the reach of the user.
08 November 2022