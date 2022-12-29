Twitter Suffers Yet Another Global Outage, Users Face Issues Logging In To Their Accounts

The problem for the microblogging platform Twitter is not stopping. The platform which has been in the headlines since the Musk takeover has yet again suffered a major outage. This time the outage for both web and mobile app users. Reportedly, the web users were not able to sign up using their laptops or personal computer.

Reportedly, the microblogging platform showed a login error while they were trying to log into their accounts. According to a report by Al Jazeera citing Downdetector, over 8,500 users reported problems while logging into their accounts in the early hours of Thursday.

"User reports indicate Twitter has been experiencing issues since 7:13 EST," Downdetector tweeted.

ℹ️ Note: Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/eA3n5ow1aZ — NetBlocks (@netblocks) December 29, 2022

Notably, the microblogging platform has seen plenty of outages since the Elon Musk takeover. Recently, there was an outage on July 14, November 4, and December 11, where in total over 5 lakh users reported problems in their accounts, servers, and more.

Netblocks, another organisation that serves as a cybersecurity and Internet governance watchdog, also tweeted about the outage.

According to a tweet from Netblocks, "Twitter is experiencing global outages affecting the mobile app and features, including notifications; incidents not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems None — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 29, 2022

Elon Musk, the world’s second richest businessman has taken over the platform after a high-profile deal of $44 billion, after which the company has suffered with major changes. From the introduction of new subscription plans, impersonation, different badges, outages, mass layoffs, and new features, Twitter seems to be going through a difficult time.

Many journalists, celebrities, and others have moved to alternative platforms like Tumblr, Koo, Cohost, Discord, and Mastodon to share their opinions with arguably better features.

Notably, the platforms have seen a sharp spike in active users amid the Musk Twitter takeover. According to a blog post published recently, Mastodon's monthly active users increased from 300,000 to 2.5 million between the months of October and November. These users included journalists, politicians, authors, actors, and organisations.