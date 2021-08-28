Twitter Services Down: According to DownDetector, which is an online platform that tracks outage issues of various websites and services, around 453 users reported issues with Twitter in India on Saturday from 9 am to 10 am.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular micro-blogging website Twitter on Saturday morning went down for an hour in India after several users faced issues and failed to log into their accounts. However, the services have been restored now.

According to DownDetector, which is an online platform that tracks outage issues of various websites and services, around 453 users reported issues with Twitter in India on Saturday from 9 am to 10 am. It claimed that 70 per cent of the issues were reported for the Twitter website.

There have been several occasions this year when Twitter services were down in India with the latest being in April. Then the micro-blogging website had said that it was working on the issues while adding that several users might continue to face problems while using the app.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon," it had said then.

Twitter, meanwhile, had been at loggerheads with the Centre over the new IT Rules since May this year. Earlier this month, it had transferred its India chief Manish Maheshwari to the United States of America (USA). It said that Maheshwari would be given a "new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry".

"Thank you to Manish Maheshwari for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter," said Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Japan and Asia Pacific, Twitter.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma