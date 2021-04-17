The company later said that it is working on fixing an access issue, adding that some users might face trouble while using the app.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Famous microblogging website Twitter on Saturday morning went down for thousands of people across the world as users were not able to send tweets and check their timelines.

The company later said that it is working on fixing an access issue, adding that some users might face trouble while using the app.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon," it said in a statement.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, nearly 40,000 Twitter users reported issues with the social media platform. It also said that most of the users faced the outage around 5.30 am in India.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a social media platform was disrupted due to unknown reasons. A similar incident happened last month too when WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services went down for nearly 30 minutes across the world.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma