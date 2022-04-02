New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: On April Fool's Day, Twitter tweeted on its official account that they are working on an edit button. Some netizens became puzzled if this is an official announcement by the micro-blogging site or an April Fool's Day prank.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

When asked about this announcement, Twitter told the fact-checking website Snopes that they can neither deny nor confirm this. “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later,” Twitter told Snopes.

People have all kinds of reactions to this tweet. Some netizens took this tweet seriously, while some considered it to be an April Fool's Day prank. The verified account of Dictionary replied to the tweet by giving a link to 'Definition of unfunny'.

One person tweeted, "Yes, edit it and say, it was an April fool guys", while another person wrote, "you should Work on how to unsend messages". Some people also responded to the tweet with some hilarious memes.

Wait isn't today April the 1st?!?!? pic.twitter.com/kbL1yq6fLP — Sadie 💌 (@SLiim_sadie) April 1, 2022

got excited but it's april fool's day pic.twitter.com/w1HUf7B59I — ً (@rednephiIim) April 1, 2022

unsend message button waiting for their turn be like: pic.twitter.com/kFOAPAGIvv — Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) April 1, 2022

Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006. The micro-blogging allows its users to post and interact with messages known as 'tweets'. It was one of the ten most-visited websites and has been described as "the SMS of the Internet" in 2013. As of Q1 2019, Twitter had more than 330 million monthly active users.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav