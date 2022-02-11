New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports of outage.

Twitter said it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.

Application programming interface, or API, is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

The micro-blogging site said on its status page it is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users.

Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

"We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!," Twitter Support said.

