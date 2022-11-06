Twitter Rolls Out $8 Blue Tick Verification Services For iOS After Elon Musk Takeover

MICROBLOGGING site Twitter on Saturday, in the latest update for iOS, rolled out the USD 8 (Rs 700 approx) Twitter Blue service for users in some select countries. These new changes were rolled out amid concerns that the platform could be swamped with fake accounts by new Twitter Chief Elon Musk.

The service introduced by Musk itself has drawn some heat for being controversial and the 'death' of free speech. Meanwhile, the update is available only on iPhones in some regions. Twitter Blue with verification is available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who "sign up now" for USD7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

Before Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person's user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. It was not immediately clear how or if Twitter planned to verify the user's identity beyond charging a fee.

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include "half the ads", the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content. Twitter's new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetize the social media network and make it less reliant on ads. Twitter is currently free for most users.

"As soon as we confirm it's working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out worldwide," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," Musk added in a tweet.

As of Saturday, the update to Twitter Blue remained at the old price of USD 4.99. Shortly after the update was available to users, Twitter's early-stage products executive Esther Crawford said the new service was not yet live.

"The new Blue isn't live yet ” the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time," she said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Crawford went viral after she retweeted a photo of herself sleeping on the office floor at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters after Musk's takeover. "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork".