New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Twitter has made some big changes in the way the social media platform will look on the web and smartphones. The microblogging site has introduced a new font called Chirp, colours and more to the app. These changes have been rolled out for Web, Android, and iOS platforms, starting August 12. The aim of these changes is to make the app look less cluttered and easy to use.

"Notice anything different? Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it may feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique and focused on you and what you're talking about. Let's take a deeper look," said Twitter Design's official account.

Twitter has added interface colours to its platform to offer high contrast and less blue. This change is made to draw more attention to the photos and videos shared on the platform. A change has been made to “draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share," said Twitter. It is also looking forward to offering new palette and colour options to its users very soon.

Apart from this new buttons with high contrast have also been introduced to make the most important actions stand out. The ‘Follow' button on the app is made black in colour to help users see what actions have been taken at a glance. “Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance,” Twitter added.

Visually, the platform has been organised and cleaned up to make the text look easier to read. The grey background areas and unnecessary divider lines have been removed which has increased space between texts. The new look has been rolled out starting today (August 12) and should be visible to all Twitter users gradually.

