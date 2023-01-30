Twitter Removes Direct Messaging Feature For Android And iOS Users: Report

Many users complained that the popular microblogging site Twitter owned by businessman Elon Musk has eliminated the option to send a direct message to another account immediately from a profile page on Android and iOS applications.

According to 9To5Google, the "DM" button, which typically sits next to the follow and notify buttons, has vanished without being replaced.

All Twitter accounts appear to be experiencing this issue, which is presumably simply a minor bug. Given how the service is now operated, it is difficult to determine whether this was done on purpose by the platform.

Users can still send direct messages in the meantime by finding the desired account on the messages page, according to the article.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced the revised prices for the Twitter Blue subscription making it $11 per month for both Android and iOS. While the price for web users remained the same at $8 per month.

This came after the micro-blogging platform rolled out the zero advertisement subscription for users who are irritated by the advertisements on the feed. Taking to Twitter, the new Twitter boss wrote, “Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks".

He further added, “Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads".

Elon Musk on the other hand is reportedly planning to make Twitter an everything application which includes calling, direct messages, media sharing, video calling, and more.

Twitter has also hired a series of new employees in order to develop these new features. The new hiring includes Hotz, an American security hacker, and an entrepreneur as a part of an internship program.

After just one month on the job, Hotz, who was hired as an intern for a 12-week period, left the organisation. In order to resolve several problems he was having with the social media corporation, including the erroneous search functionality and the non-dismissable login popup, Hotz was hired in November 2022.