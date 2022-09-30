Twitter Tests First-Ever Edited Tweet; What Changes You Can Expect After Roll-Out

Twitter tweaked its audience by tweeting its first ever edited tweet "This is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes". The edit button is one of the long-standing demands on their own platform.

It is clear that the Twitter Blue subscriber will first get the edit button. Earlier, Twitter had started testing this feature. It also revealed what an edited tweet looks like. The first edited tweet had a pencil icon, showing the time stamp when the tweet was last edited. Users can even get to access the last edited button which shows you a history of what the original tweet was.

this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

Twitter Blue subscribers are those who pay for the microblogging platform's services. Obviously, users will be enthusiastic and discuss again, since the advent of the edit button has been a hotly debated topic for a long time. Many users have expressed concern that this will become a Twitter Blue exclusive.

Initially, this edit button was confirmed by a micro-blogging platform. Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia at a monthly fee of around $5. Using this, the users will get the time of 30 minutes to make changes to the tweets they posted. Multiple changes in this time period will be possible. However, after 30 minutes, no changes will be allowed to ensure that the context of a tweet doesn't change on a regular basis.