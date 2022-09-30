Twitter Tests First-Ever Edited Tweet; What Changes You Can Expect After Roll-Out

Twitter posted its first ever edited tweet and the users are in awe. However, even after editing, people can see the original tweet.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 11:08 AM IST
Minute Read
Twitter Tests First-Ever Edited Tweet; What Changes You Can Expect After Roll-Out

Twitter tweaked its audience by tweeting its first ever edited tweet "This is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes". The edit button is one of the long-standing demands on their own platform.

It is clear that the Twitter Blue subscriber will first get the edit button. Earlier, Twitter had started testing this feature. It also revealed what an edited tweet looks like. The first edited tweet had a pencil icon, showing the time stamp when the tweet was last edited. Users can even get to access the last edited button which shows you a history of what the original tweet was.

Twitter Blue subscribers are those who pay for the microblogging platform's services. Obviously, users will be enthusiastic and discuss again, since the advent of the edit button has been a hotly debated topic for a long time. Many users have expressed concern that this will become a Twitter Blue exclusive.

Also Read
WhatsApp Tips: You Can Read Your Deleted Messages With This Amazing Trick
WhatsApp Tips: You Can Read Your Deleted Messages With This Amazing Trick

Initially, this edit button was confirmed by a micro-blogging platform. Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia at a monthly fee of around $5. Using this, the users will get the time of 30 minutes to make changes to the tweets they posted. Multiple changes in this time period will be possible. However, after 30 minutes, no changes will be allowed to ensure that the context of a tweet doesn't change on a regular basis.

Also Read
SpaceX Funds NASA To Study Ways To Increase The Orbital Altitude Of Hubble..
SpaceX Funds NASA To Study Ways To Increase The Orbital Altitude Of Hubble..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.