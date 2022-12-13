Twitter Now Has Coloured Badges For Verified Users; All You Need To Know About New Verification Process

To cater to the impersonations on the microblogging platform, Twitter has launched three different official badges for business, official, and paid. Earlier, the platform used the blue badge as an ‘official verified badge’ for the users but now it will use the ‘grey badge’ as its official badge on the profile including the government institutions, publishers, and media houses.

Ever since the new Twitter chief introduced the blue badge as a part of the Twitter Blue subscription, the platform has witnessed chaos in almost every aspect. There were plenty of profiles that opted for the paid subscription and impersonated celebrities and businesses. Notably, due to this, many businesses have witnessed huge losses. Additionally, many celebrities quit the platform following the Musk takeover.

Notably, Twitter blue was halted due to the impersonations and Elon Musk tweeted that the platform will roll out Twitter Blue with improved algorithms in order to fix these. After which he confirmed that the platform will now have three different badges. The blue tick will now be only limited to the subscribers while the gold tick is for the businesses and the grey tick for the official users including the publishers, and government organisations.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not), and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," he added.

Recently, Musk has been a part of controversy by targeting the tech giant Apple, saying it charges a 30 percent tax on every in-app purchase. Following this controversy, Elon introduced Twitter Blue with hiked prices for Apple users. Notably, web and Android users will have to pay $8 a month, while iOS users will now have to pay $11 a month for the platform’s premium subscription.

By opting for the premium subscription, the users will get their hands on plenty of features including priority in searches, mentions, and replies. Adding on to that, they will see half the ads on their feed and will be able to post longer format videos. Lastly, the users will be able to access the upcoming features first.