Twitter May Increase Character Limit To 420, Elon Musk Hints In Reply To User

The microblogging platform Twitter which has been in the headlines since its takeover by the world’s richest man Elon Musk. In a new tweet, the new Twitter Chief Elon Musk has expressed his interest in increasing the character limits of the Tweets. This came after the business announced its Twitter 2.0.

The character limit by far is just 280 characters through which every user can express their thoughts and opinions. But replying to a tweet, Elon Musk hinted that the Twitter 2.0 (the updated version of Twitter) could feature an increased character limit of 420 characters.

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

“Twitter 2.0 should increase the character limit from the annoying 280 to 420,” tweeted a user to which Musk responded, "Good idea".

With the new Twitter 2.0 coming our way, there can be a series of changes that can be made to the platform. This includes the most controversial Twitter Verified Subscriptions. Musk after the takeover announced that the users can get the blue tick by paying a sum of $8 per month which was later discontinued on the grounds of increasing impersonations. Plenty of new features like the 'Edit tweet' option, search and mention preferences are being added to Twitter Blue.

Additionally, Musk stated that starting the following week, the platform will grant "general amnesty" to suspended accounts. It suggests that a number of famous people, including singer Abhijeet Banerjee, actress Kangana Ranaut, and her sister Rangoli Chandel, may soon make a comeback on the bird app. Notably, Elon Musk lifted the suspension from former US President Donald Trump’s account.

Recently, Elon Musk hired a well-known iPhone hacker George Hotz for 12 weeks to improve the Twitter Search algorithm and other important aspects of the platform.