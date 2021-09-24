New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The micro-blogging platform on Thursday announced a range of new features that are scheduled to be released soon. The microblogging site in their announcement mentioned that among the new additions to the platform they are also focusing to move the character limit that is 280 characters at present to furthermore. Twitter when first started only allowed a maximum of 140 characters.

“At its best, we think Twitter can be the conversation layer of the internet. We’ve made a ton of progress towards that plan,” said Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of consumer product reported PTI.

“We’re focused on going beyond 280 characters. We want to enable everyone on Twitter to express themselves however they feel comfortable, whether through a tweet, whether using their actual voice in a live conversation or through longer forms of expression like a newsletter,” Beykpour said.

Alongside moving beyond 280 characters, Twitter is likely to introduce Spaces to organize better conversations and potentially gain brand sponsorship deals. It will provide Spaces with financial support to further develop.

Formats like Spaces encourage people to join the conversation in an entirely new way, and we’re really excited to keep iterating,” Esther Crawford, Twitter’s product lead for creative monetization said.

Twitter is testing 'Super Follows' with a small group of creators on iOS in the US. This is a monthly subscription service, so creators can charge for access to an extra level of content like behind-the-scenes thoughts and private conversations. The feature is currently under testing and can be launched soon.

Twitter is starting the rollout of Tips -- a service that allows users to send and receive one-time payments using third-party services -- globally on iOS, with Android coming soon. With the roll out of Tips Twitter is also testing 'Communities'to help users find and connect with others who share similar interests as them.

"We're adding more payment services to Tips and people can now tip with Bitcoin using Strike – a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin free and instantly," she said.

With the new 'Safety Mode' the platform wants to reduce the burden on people dealing with disruptions, and so it had recently introduced this feature. The feature enables you to auto-block accounts similar to the ones you've blocked already, so you don't have to do all the work.

Further, Twitter can also allow users to remove themselves from a tagged conversation without notifying the user who tagged the person. They can introduce a word filter where users will be able to block some words from the replies to their tweets.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh