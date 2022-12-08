Twitter Likely To Hike Blue Subscription Fees For iOS Users Amid '30% Tax' Row: Report

After the Apple Tax controversy, the new Twitter Chief Elon Musk is planning to increase the subscription fees of its subscription model ‘Twitter Blue’ for iOS users. Notably, the decided price for the Twitter Blue was $8 but keeping the 30 percent Apple commission in mind, the businessman is planning to increase the price to $11 a month.

According to a report by Ians citing The Information, the top management has already informed the employees about the move of increasing the subscription fees. Adding on to that, the report also stated that the platform may charge a sum of $7 a month from Web users and increased prices from iOS users.

Recently, Elon Musk targeted the California-based tech giant Apple saying that it has almost stopped advertising on the platform. After a few minutes of taking to Twitter, he sparked another controversy by saying Apple charges a 30% tax for every in-app purchase. It is speculated that it may be the reason why the company again halted the launch of its Twitter Blue subscription and is now planning to raise the subscription fee. Furthermore, Elon yet again tweeted that Apple has resumed advertising on Twitter.

The whole scenario came after Elon Musk has introduced an updated premium subscription with added features such as a verification badge, priorities on search, mentions, and tweets with the allowance of posting longer format videos and audio to attract more paid users and make the platform profitable.

Notably, the whole subscription got on hold because of the impersonations happening on the platform. Many users created fake profiles impersonating brands, and celebrities which led to a number of controversies. This included the Eli Lilly controversy when a fake profile impersonating the American pharmaceutical brand announced Insulin as free, after which, the company faced a multi-million dollar loss.

There are more reports floating on the internet claiming that Elon Musk is trying to make Twitter an ‘Everything App’. The reports claim that Twitter is likely to introduce DMs, video calls, voice calls, and payments to the platform.