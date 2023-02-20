Twitter Layoffs: Advertising Sales Staff Slashed After Ad Revenues Drop

Microblogging site Twitter has once again announced job cuts in a series of previous rounds, reported news website The Information. The advertising sales staff will be affected by the layoffs, cite media reports. The exact figures of the affected employees remain unknown.

The company has shut down two of the three workplaces in India and asked employees to work from home in an attempt to bring down costs, news reports claim. Twitter fired close to 90 per cent of the over 200 employees operating from the country, according to a news report.

The platform has shut down its operations in the capital, New Delhi and the financial arm of the country, Mumbai, Bloomberg reports mentioning the people aware of the matter. While Bengaluru still endures a workspace with a majority of engineers.

A few weeks ago, Twitter employees had to vacate the Singapore office over non-payment of dues, the Times of India reported citing Casey Newton, a writer at The Platformer.

The platform failed to pay the rent for the San Francisco and the London offices. It also faced lawsuits from contractors for non-payment of services and had to auction assets for funds, the Times of India reported.

Twitter underwent massive job cuts after the billionaire CEO took over last year. The decision is an effort to bring financial stability to the platform.

Since the takeover, the platform underwent a major overhaul in leadership. The new CEO is trying to sustain the platform by cutting down costs and exploring new revenue sources. Twitter Blue service, a paid subscription for the verified tick mark was introduced in an attempt to amplify revenue sources. The verification that was open to only popular accounts on Twitter is now available to everyone willing to pay for it.

Twitter is not the only platform to cut jobs and make attempts to reduce costs. Tech giants Microsoft and Facebook reportedly plan to vacate spaces in Seattle and Bellevue due to the ongoing economic shocks, according to a Times of India report.