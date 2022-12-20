Twitter Launches 'Blue For Business' Subscription For Companies; Details Inside

Twitter rolls out 'Blue For Business' for the existing companies on the platfrom.

The micro-blogging platform which has recently relaunched its Twitter Blue premium subscription for its users globally has now come up with the 'Blue For Business' subscription for the companies. With this subscription, the company aims to differentiate the companies and important persons from others.

Adding on to that, the company has also shared a blog post in which it added, “We are taking Twitter Blue’s rollout as an opportunity to further enhance and distinguish businesses on Twitter. As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.”

Today, we’re rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names. pic.twitter.com/d6sNPqFNnY — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 19, 2022

This means that the new Twitter Blue for Business subscription will provide a square company badge with a golden check mark, just like the existing Twitter Blue offerings. Notably, employees who work for the company that subscribes to Blue for Business will also receive a square company badge and a blue tick on their profile. But the company will first need to link the affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to their account for the same.

Taking to Twitter, the platform announced, “Today, we're rolling out Twitter Blue for Business, a new program that lets businesses distinguish their brands and key employees on Twitter. These accounts will show a square company badge next to their display names”.

Furthermore, each employee will also be added to the company's Twitter handle after being verified (if they are affiliated with the business).

