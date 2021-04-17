Twitter Down: Earlier in the day, Twitter Inc had said that some of its users may be facing issues, adding that it is working on the problem.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular micro-blogging website Twitter on Saturday went down across the world with thousands of users were unable to log in to their accounts and send or retrieve tweets.

"Something went wrong. Please try again", "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time" and "The term you entered did not bring up any results" were some of the messages users received when they tried to log in on their desktop, Android and iOS.

Notably, this is the second time in the day when Twitter services were affected for several users. Earlier in the day, Twitter Inc had said that some of its users may be facing issues, adding that it is working on the problem.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," said the social media company in a brief statement.

As per Downdetector -- a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources -- around 40,000 users across the globe were affected by the Twitter outage.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma