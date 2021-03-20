Twitter Founding Day: Though Twitter was officially founded on March 21, 2006, it was launched for the public on July 15, 2006.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: March 21 marks the date when Twitter, one of the most famous microblogging and social networking websites of the world, was launched. Founded by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams, Twitter had more than 330 million active users worldwide by the end of 2019.

Over the years, Twitter, which is described as "the SMS of the Internet", has gained prominence. So as the world celebrates the 15th founding day of Twitter, here's a look at how the microblogging website was founded by Jack Dorsey:

Dorsey, who was an undergraduate student at New York University, had originally introduced an idea on an SMS service to communicate during a meeting with podcasting company Odeo. The project was initially named 'twttr' but was later changed to 'Twitter' after six months of its launch.

"We came across the word 'twitter', and it was just perfect. The definition was 'a short burst of inconsequential information,' and 'chirps from birds'. And that's exactly what the product was," Dorsey had said once when asked about Twitter's name.

What Twitter is planning for the future?

Over the years, Twitter has changed significantely. Evan Williams, one of the founding members of Twitter, believes that the microblogging website changed from what it was in the beginning. In an interview, Williams said that "Twitter was really more of an information network than it is a social network".

"With Twitter, it wasn't clear what it was. They called it a social network, they called it microblogging, but it was hard to define, because it didn't replace anything. There was this path of discovery with something like that, where over time you figure out what it is," he had said.

Currently, Twitter has said that it is working on an undo option for its users. However, it should be noted that the users will have to pay for the company's upcoming subscription feature.

Jane Manchung Wong, a reverse engineering expert at Twitter, has said that the new feature will work like Gmail's unsend feature, allowing the users to unsend a Tweet in a particular period of time.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma