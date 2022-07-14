Twitter Suffers Major Outage; Netizens 'Jokingly' Blame Elon Musk

Micro-blogging website Twitter on Thursday was down for thousands of users across the globe, its first major outage since February. According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, 65 per cent of the users were unable to log in to Twitter website while 34 per cent faced issues with the app.

"Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again," read a message while people were trying to use the social media platform.

It, however, was not clear what was the cause of the outage, but the company in a statement said it was working to restore its services. "Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone," tweeted Twitter Support.

The outage comes days after Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the takeover.

The outage began around 8:00 ET and prevented users from logging into the micro-blogging site on desktops and mobile phones.

The company had suffered another widespread outage in February that it blamed on a software glitch.

Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour interruption keeping Meta Platforms' WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of the reach billions of users in October.

Notorious for outages in its early years, Twitter used to use its popular "Fail Whale" illustration, a beluga being lifted by birds, for such incidents but discontinued the logo in 2013.

Those who could use Twitter jokingly blamed the outage on Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc. "Elon Musk creates Twitter outage," one user tweeted.

Twitter shares were marginally down at $36.60 before the bell on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)