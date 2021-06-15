Twitter India has come up with an explanation stating that it is happening due to the regular clean up exercises on the microblogging site. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Bollywood actor Anupam Kher pointed out on his Twitter handle that he has lost thousands of followers in just a few days on the social media platform, Twitter India has come up with an explanation stating that it is happening due to the regular clean up exercises on the microblogging site.

“Regularly challenges accounts to validate or confirm account details, like a password or phone number, to better protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter,” a statement by Twitter said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The statement also added that an account remains in a locked state until the user confirms the additional required information. Therefore, such accounts are not counted in the follower list.

Twitter further explained that verification of accounts is required to prevent attempts to “engage in bulk, aggressive, or deceptive activity that misleads others and/or disrupts their experience,”.

Such manipulation of networks can take any form and it is against Twitter’s policies to allow unverified accounts to circulate information that can be misleading.

Therefore, Twitter explained, the regular clean-up exercises are undertaken to identify and debar accounts “using stock or stolen profile photos, use of stolen or copied profile bios; and use of intentionally misleading profile information, including profile location”.

The microblogging site also said that it cannot inflate its own or others’ number of followers by artificial means. In fact, any kind of trading of followers on Twitter is against its policies. Duplicating the followers of an account especially via automation is not allowed on Twitter.

Earlier, also various Twitter users complained of losing followers overnight. In 2018, actor Amitabh Bachchan raised a similar concern. TV journalist Richar Kher also claimed that she has lost hundreds of followers in a day or so. Meanwhile, Twitter India is standing in dispute with the Indian government over the new IT rules.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal