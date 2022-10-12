Twitter Encourages Users To Copy Links And Share Tweets Instead Of Taking Screenshots

Twitter sends a pop-up notification after someone takes a screenshots of tweets encouraging them to share the tweet and not the screenshot.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 05:25 PM IST
Minute Read
Twitter Encourages Users To Copy Links And Share Tweets Instead Of Taking Screenshots

The micro-blogging site Twitter is now nudging its users to share tweets instead of taking screenshots. An app researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter has now started sending pop-up notifications to users who take a screenshot of a tweet encouraging them to share the tweets.

Twitter has been constantly updating its algorithms recently and has come up with a series of new features, and updates just to enhance the user experience on the platform. This seems to be a masterstroke to bring more and more people on the platform rather than just reading the screenshots sent to them.

“Twitter no longer wants screenshots of their tweets. They want active users to see their tweets on their platform instead of screenshots from competing platforms. ,” said Matt Navarra, a social media consultant on the pop-up notifications.

Also Read
Google To Enable 'Client-Side Encryption' In Gmail By 2023 | All You Need..
Google To Enable 'Client-Side Encryption' In Gmail By 2023 | All You Need..

Earlier, Twitter has rolled out the ‘Edit Button’ feature for the Blue (paid) Subscribers for the first time after 2006. The ‘Edit Button’ is already available for users who stay in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the company has not released any official statement for Indian users.

This Edit Button lets the user edit their tweets within 30 minutes of the tweet being published. Notably, the older version of the tweet can still be seen after tapping the edited button placed at the bottom.

Also Read
Elon Musk's SpaceX To Seek Permit For Starlink Services In India
Elon Musk's SpaceX To Seek Permit For Starlink Services In India

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.