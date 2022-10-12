Twitter Encourages Users To Copy Links And Share Tweets Instead Of Taking Screenshots

The micro-blogging site Twitter is now nudging its users to share tweets instead of taking screenshots. An app researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter has now started sending pop-up notifications to users who take a screenshot of a tweet encouraging them to share the tweets.

Twitter has been constantly updating its algorithms recently and has come up with a series of new features, and updates just to enhance the user experience on the platform. This seems to be a masterstroke to bring more and more people on the platform rather than just reading the screenshots sent to them.

Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet pic.twitter.com/vwFYNsf003 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 6, 2022

“Twitter no longer wants screenshots of their tweets. They want active users to see their tweets on their platform instead of screenshots from competing platforms. ,” said Matt Navarra, a social media consultant on the pop-up notifications.

Earlier, Twitter has rolled out the ‘Edit Button’ feature for the Blue (paid) Subscribers for the first time after 2006. The ‘Edit Button’ is already available for users who stay in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the company has not released any official statement for Indian users.

This Edit Button lets the user edit their tweets within 30 minutes of the tweet being published. Notably, the older version of the tweet can still be seen after tapping the edited button placed at the bottom.